Friendly: I’m Impressed With Arokodare’s Performance Against Russia  –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Oladimeji Lawal has lauded Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare’s performance in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Russia in today’s friendly game.



Second-half substitute Arokodare seized his opportunity to make an impact as he netted the equalizing goal after Russia had gone ahead in the 27th minute.



It was the Genk striker’s first goal in the colours of the Super Eagles.

Read Also:Friendly: Super Eagles’ Rating Player-By-Player In Draw Vs Russia



Reacting after the game, Lawal told Completesports.com that Arokodare showed great confidence in front of the goal.



“This is a game the Super Eagles have shown that they can match any opponent despite missing some key players.



“I feel impressed with Arokodare not because of the goal he scored but because of the way he confidently dispatched the ball.



“He’s one player that can help the team achieve their ambition, going by his quality and goal-scoring prowess.”



