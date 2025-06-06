Okoye: I’m Unfazed With Eagles’ Goalkeeping Competition 

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has disclosed that he’s unfazed by the stiff competition in the team’s goalkeeping position.



The Udinese goalkeeper has played second fiddle to Stanley Nwabali since his return to the Super Eagles fold.



However, he was in the starting lineup against Russia and denied multiple efforts from Maksim Glushenkov and Aleksandr Mostovoi.



Speaking with Flashscore, Okoye expressed his delight to be back on the team and vowed to fight for the number one spot.

Read Also:Friendly: Arokodare Scores As Super Eagles Halt Russia’s Winning Run In 1-1 Draw



“I’m very happy to be back with the Super Eagles. As I haven’t been there the last time, I’m happy to get called up again and I’m just enjoying every moment here and waiting for my chance and opportunity, ” Okoye told Flashscore.



“Of course, we know what Nwabali has done for our country. He’s a very good goalkeeper and I think he deserves it because I never got to the level I have with the Super Eagles,” Okoye continued.



“I never brought my quality to the game, unfortunately. I haven’t reached that point yet. I pray and hope to achieve the same level of success with the national team as I have at club level because I think there’s nothing greater to defend the goal of a country, especially a country like Nigeria.



“So, I really hope that I get to my level and he deserves to play right now. But I think there are always going to be some chances and opportunities and I just have to be ready when they’re coming.”











