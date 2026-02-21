Fulham Boss Rules Chukwueze Out Of Sunderland Showdown

Samuel Chukwueze will miss Fulham’s trip to Sunderland on Sunday with a calf injury, Completesports.com reports.

Head coach Marco Silva revealed the Nigeria international sustained the injury during Fulham’s last league game against Manchester City.

Silva Confirms Chukwueze Injury Blow

“The only player who is going to be out of the game is Chukwueze. After City he felt something in his calf, nothing serious but even today in the morning he was involved in some drills,” Silva was quoted by the club’s official website.

Respite For Cottagers

Silva is however optimistic the Nigeria international will be available for his side’s next league game against Tottenham Hotspur.

‎‎”Probably in the first section of next week, he is going to be completely ready to work with the team and he is going to be back for the next game.”he added.

Chukwueze has scored three goals , and registered four assists in 13 league appearances for the Whites.

The 26-year-old moved to the Craven Cottage on loan from Serie A giants, AC Milan last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu





