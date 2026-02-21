Turkey: Osimhen Ruled Out Of Galatasaray Vs Konyaspor With Injury

Galatasaray have confirmed Victor Osimhen will miss their Turkish Super Lig clash with Konyaspor due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen played a key role in Okan Buruk’s side 5-2 victory over Serie A giants Juventus on Tuesday, providing two assists.

The Yellow and Reds omitted the Nigeria international from their squad for the clash with Konyaspor slated for the Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadium on Saturday (today).

The league champions said it is a precautionary measure, as the striker is expected to be fit for next week Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League return leg tie at Juventus.

“Victor Osimhen, who is experiencing pain in his right knee, was left out of the squad for the Tümosan Konyaspor match as a precautionary measure,” Galatasaray wrote on their official website.

Former Argentina international, Mauro Icardi is expected to lead Galatasaray’s attack in his absence.

Osimhen has scored nine goals, and provided three assists in 16 league appearances for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

After 22 rounds of matches, Galatasaray are top of the standings with 55 points, while Konyaspor are 14th on 20 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



