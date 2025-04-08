Fulham Brazilian Star Likens Iwobi To Ronaldinho

Fulham Brazilian forward Andreas Pereira has compared Alex Iwobi to legendary Brazilian Ronaldinho following his impressive performance in the win against Liverpool at the weekend.

Iwobi marked his wonderful display against the Reds by getting on the score sheet to put Fulham 2-1 ahead.





Alexis MacAllister had given Liverpool the lead before Fulham’s turnaround thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz.

The defeat, which was Liverpool’s second in the Premier League this season, ended Arne Slot men’s 26-match unbeaten.

Also Read: U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Return To Abuja For Final Preparation

Luis Díaz pulled a goal back for the Premier League leaders but it only served as a consolation strike as Fulham held on to claim the three points and move them within five points of the Champions League places.

After the game, Iwobi posted series of photos on Instagram to celebrate the memorable win against Liverpool, which include his goal and jubilant moments with his teammates Calvin Bassey and Pereira.

Bassey captioned the post with “hop out the motor”, referencing their celebration, while Pereira wrote: “Ronaldinho from Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Iwobi reached a personal milestone, as he is now the first Nigerian in Premier League history to register at least 30 goals and 30 assists.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, he won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d’Or.

Nicknamed ‘The Wizard’, Ronaldinho is the only player ever to have won a World Cup, Copa América, Confederations Cup, Champions League, Copa Libertadores and Ballon d’Or.

The 45-year-old was renowned for his dribbling abilities, free-kick accuracy, his use of tricks, feints, no-look passes, and overhead kicks, as well as his ability to score and create goals. During his career he was one of the most valuable footballers in the world.



