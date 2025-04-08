U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Return To Abuja For Final Preparation

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles commenced the final lap of their preparation for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Abuja on Monday.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side spent around one month in Katsina for the first phase of their preparation.





35 players, including seven foreign-based professionals have been selected for the camping exercise.

Read Also:NPFL: Ogunmodede Upbeat Remo Stars Will Win Title Despite Loss To Rivers United

The squad is dominated by players, who won the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Togo last year.

The Flying Eagles will be looking to the competition for the eighth time in Egypt.

They are drawn in Group B with Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

The competition will run from Saturday, April 26 to Sunday, May 18.

By Adeboye Amosu



