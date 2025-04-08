UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
BAY
-
INT
-
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
ARS
-
RMA
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
A-League MenA-League Men
11 APR 09:35
MCI
-
BRI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
11 APR 18:45
RCL
-
REI
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 05:00
WEL
-
VIC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 07:00
SYD
-
AUC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 09:35
NEW
-
CCM
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 11:45
PER
-
ADE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
13 APR 07:00
WSW
-
WUN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Ogunmodede Upbeat Remo Stars Will Win Title Despite Loss To Rivers United

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    daniel-ogunmodede-remo-stars-sky-blue-stars-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl-sodiq-ismaila

    Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede says his team is still on course to win the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title despite the defeat to Rivers United.

    The Sky Blue Stars lost 1-0 to Rivers United in a matchday 32 encounter at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.


    Their lead at the top of the table was cut to five points following the defeat.

    Despite the setback, Ogunmodede is adamant they will achieve their objective at the end of the season.

    Read Also:Ndidi, Leicester Teammates Set Unwanted EPL Record After Newcastle Defeat

    “We lost concentration in split seconds, and we paid for it. We had three glaring chances, and in general, it was a good game for both sides. it showed how much we both wanted it,” Ogunmodede said after the game.

    “No complications. We also go back to our home and win; we will be back to eight points. We have three more home games, and we will try as much as possible to get maximum points. It’s a fierce competition, and we love it.

    “We are almost there. In the next six weeks, we should be talking about this.”

    Remo Stars will take on Lobi Stars in a rescheduled matchday 30 game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.