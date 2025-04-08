NPFL: Ogunmodede Upbeat Remo Stars Will Win Title Despite Loss To Rivers United

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede says his team is still on course to win the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, title despite the defeat to Rivers United.

The Sky Blue Stars lost 1-0 to Rivers United in a matchday 32 encounter at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.





Their lead at the top of the table was cut to five points following the defeat.

Despite the setback, Ogunmodede is adamant they will achieve their objective at the end of the season.

Read Also:Ndidi, Leicester Teammates Set Unwanted EPL Record After Newcastle Defeat

“We lost concentration in split seconds, and we paid for it. We had three glaring chances, and in general, it was a good game for both sides. it showed how much we both wanted it,” Ogunmodede said after the game.

“No complications. We also go back to our home and win; we will be back to eight points. We have three more home games, and we will try as much as possible to get maximum points. It’s a fierce competition, and we love it.

“We are almost there. In the next six weeks, we should be talking about this.”

Remo Stars will take on Lobi Stars in a rescheduled matchday 30 game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Wednesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



