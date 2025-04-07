Arteta’s One Of The Best Coaches In The World –Merino

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has described Mikel Arteta as one of the best coaches in the world.

Speaking about his first season at Arsenal under Arteta, Merino said it has been a good one for him, as he has been able to improve and grow as a footballer.





“It’s been a very nice year. I’m seeing things I’ve never worked on before in my career, and it’s also helping me learn about football and grow,” the former Real Sociedad star was quoted on Arsenal News Channel.

“Arteta is a very complete coach. He’s taken the best from Guardiola, and you can see that period he had with him every day.

“The idea is to be a dominant team, one that carries the weight of the game and doesn’t let the opponent have the upper hand. To subdue them and greatly limit their attacks.

Then I think he also has his touches, his methodology, and that’s what the best do: take the best from each position. And I think he’s, if not the best, undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the world.”



