    World Football

    I Advised Man United To Sign Rice At All Cost –Ferdinand

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Rio Ferdinand has revealed he advised insiders at Manchester United to sign Declan Rice ‘at all costs’ before he moved to Arsenal.

    Arsenal spent a club-record £105m to sign England midfielder Rice from Premier League rivals West Ham in 2023.


    Rice captained West Ham to the Europa Conference League in his final season in east London and has enjoyed two consistent seasons since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

    Ferdinand has hailed Rice as ‘the man’ and revealed he told people inside Old Trafford to secure his signature before Arsenal struck a deal.

    Manchester City tried to hijack Arsenal’s move for Rice but United were not involved in the transfer battle despite being heavily and repeatedly linked with a move.

    “Declan Rice didn’t make a choice [between Manchester United and Arsenal,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via Metro) “Man United didn’t bid for him.

    “I wanted Declan and I advised a couple of people there to get Declan at all costs.

    “And they didn’t even bid. They didn’t even bid. He’s the man, I love him. I would have taken him.”

    Rice, 26, played over 50 games for Arsenal last season and is set for a similar tally this term as a key player for Mikel Arteta.

    The midfielder has also developed into one of England’s most important players, helping the Three Lions reach back-to-back European Championship finals.

    Last month, ex-Premier League boss Neil Warnock said he was surprised Manchester United did not sign Rice.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

