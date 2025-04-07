Ndidi, Leicester Teammates Set Unwanted EPL Record After Newcastle Defeat

Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates continued their poor streak after suffering a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium in Monday’s Premier League encounter.

The result means Leicester became the first side in English football league history to lose eight home games in a row without scoring.





A brace from Jacob Murphy and a strike from Harvey Barnes saw Newcastle move into fifth place on 53 points in the league table.

Also, Leicester remain in 19th position on 17 points and 15 points away from safety.

The Magpies are on the same point with Chelsea but behind Enzo Maresca’s men on goals difference.

Ndidi, who saw action for 90 minutes in the clash with Newcastle, made his 22nd league appearances this season.

Newcastle went 1-0 ahead in the second minute as Tino Livramento fired across the face of goal and Murphy was on hand to turn it into the net at the back post.

Murphy grabbed his second goal to put his side 2-0 on 11 minutes after Fabian Schar’s initial effort had hit the cross bar.

On 34t minutes Eddie Howe’s side went 3-0 up thanks to Barnes who scored from a rebound after Joelinton’s shot was saved.



