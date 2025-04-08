Ex-Liverpool Star Names Who’s To Blame For Leicester’s Poor Form

Former Liverpool midfield star Danny Murphy has blamed Ruud van Nistelrooy for Leicester City’s poor form.

Leicester fell to defeat once again as they were comfortably thrashed 3-0 by Newcastle United on Monday night.





The Foxes were dead and buried within the first 10 minutes courtesy of a Jacob Murphy brace before former Foxes star Harvey Barnes made sure of the win 35 minutes in.

The 3-0 loss also means that Leicester have set a terrible English Football League record by losing eight consecutive home games without scoring.

Murphy has now pinned Leicester’s bad run of form in recent weeks onto the legendary Manchester United striker.

“You have to change something, be more cavalier, take more risks, you have to blame the coach,” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

Van Nistelrooy’s side now sit 15 points adrift of Premier League safety with their survival chances now looking all but buried after yet another big defeat at the King Power Stadium, with a return to the Championship looking imminent.

On Sunday Southampton confirmed their place in the Championship next season after losing 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Following their relegation to the second-tier division the Saints announced the sacking of their Croatian manager Ivan Juric on Monday.



