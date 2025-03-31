Fulham Looking To Equal Club Record In Arsenal Clash

Fulham have the opportunity to equal a club record by recording five London derby league wins in a single season when they face Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday.

According to Sport Mole, Fulham have previously achieved that feat on three occasions, first in 1931-32 and then in 1947-48 and 2000-01.





In the current Premier League campaign, Fulham have recorded London derby victories against Brentford, Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Also, Marco Silva’s side will attempt to claim their first-ever away league win over Arsenal when the two sides face off.

They experienced disappointment in Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace, falling to a 3-0 home defeat following goals from Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah.

After seeing their cup journey come to an end, Fulham will now turn their focus to their final nine Premier League matches of the season.

The West London side are in the hunt for European qualification, sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table after collecting 45 points from 29 matches.

After beating Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent Premier League outing, Fulham will face another North London side in their first top-flight fixture following the international break.

Fulham have won three of their last four Premier League matches (L1), but they will be aware that they face a tough test in Tuesday’s fixture, especially as they have never beaten Arsenal in an away league match.

Having drawn seven and lost 24 of their 31 away meetings, the Cottagers will head into the midweek outing with hopes of beating Arsenal in an away league game for the first time in their history.

Fulham can still take confidence from the fact they have avoided defeat in each of their last three games against the Gunners.



