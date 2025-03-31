Agu: Super Eagles Won’t Miss 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu believes the Super Eagles will walk the difficult path to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



Recall that South Africa remains top of the group with 13 points after their 2-0 victory over Benin, but Nigeria’s draw barely keeps their qualification hopes alive with four matches left in the series.



In a chat with Completesports.com, Agu stated that Nigeria’s qualification chances are still bright if only the team defeats South Africa and prays for their slip in their remaining matches.

“Super Eagles hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is not yet over despite their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe. Instead, it only makes their quest a tough task because they will have to win their remaining games and pray South Africa slips.



“The team have created this difficult path for themselves and they have no choice but to qualify for the mundial.



“It’s a tough task but the Super Eagles must navigate it at all cost.”







