Fulham To Make Decision On Nigerian Winger After UCL Qualifier

Fulham will make a decision on Nigerian winger Philip Otele after today’s (Wednesday) UEFA Champions League qualifiers between his club Basel and FC Copenhagen.

Fulham have been linked with Otele in recent weeks, as they look to sign new players before the transfer market closes next week.

But according to transfers expert and Premier League commentator Ben Jacobs, Fulham want to watch how Otele performs for Basel in the second leg of their Champions League qualifiers with the Danish giants.

It is believed that if the London club are impressed with his showing, they will likely make the move to sign him before the transfer window ends in four days.

Otele can operate from either the left or the right wing, and can function as a striker.

Born in Port Harcourt, Otele moved to Europe with his family as a child and played youth football in England before turning pro at Lithuanian club Kauno Zalgiris in 2019.

Since then, he has featured for clubs like UTA Arad, CFR Cluj, Al Wehda, and Basel.

If the deal materialise Otele will become teammates with Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey.

Just last weekend both Iwobi and Bassey featured in Fulham’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Fulham came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with United thanks to Emile Smith Rowe’s equaliser off an assist from Iwobi.

Following his impressive display Iwobi was named Player of the Match.



