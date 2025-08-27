Done Deal: Home Eagles Captain Nduka Joins Iraqi Club

Home-based Super Eagles captain Junior Nduka has joined Iraqi club Erbil FC, reports Completesports.com.

Nduka put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Erbil FC.

The centre-back played a crucial role in Remo Stars’ title winning campaign last season.

His departure will leave a big vacuum in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions defence.

Nduka’s experience and leadership stands him out among other defenders in the NPFL.

The reliable defender captained the Super Eagles B team at the 2024 African Nations Championship.

He featured in all of Nigeria’s three group games at the competition.

Remo Stars announced the departure of five players this week.

The players are; Kayode Bankole, Sikiru Alimi, Seun Ogunribide, Franck Mawuena, and Fabian Nworie.

By Adeboye Amosu



