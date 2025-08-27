Washington Spirit Recall Abiodun From Loan With Dallas Trinity

National Women’s Soccer League , NWSL, club Washington Spirit have recalled Super Falcons midfielder Deborah Abiodun from her loan to Dallas Trinity FC.

Abiodun returns to Washington Spirit four months early as her loan was due to expire in December.

During her time with Dallas, Abiodun tallied over 750 minutes of action across 14 appearances and eight starts.

Abiodun Returns Home

“We’re thrilled to bring Deb back to the Spirit as we approach the home stretch of the 2025 season,” Interim General Manager Nathan Minion told the club’s official website.

Read Also:Done Deal: Ajibade Completes Move To PSG

“After following her impressive performances with Dallas and Nigeria this year, we know Deb will fit very well with this team and help us accomplish our goals.”

Experience At Highest Level

Abiodun signed with the Spirit on a three-year contract with a 2028 option in January, beginning her professional career after two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh.

At the international level, Abiodun has extensive experience with the Nigerian senior team.

She was named to the Super Falcons’ World Cup roster in 2023 and Olympics roster in 2024 before winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with the side last month.

By Adeboye Amosu



