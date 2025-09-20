Fulham Vs Brentford: Super Eagles Stars Battle For Supremacy In London Derby

Fulham and Brentford will clash in a West London derby at the Craven Cottage on Saturday, with four Super Eagles stars expected to be in action, reports Completesports.com.

The hosts have Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze in their ranks, while midfielder Frank Onyeka is on the books of Brentford.

Chukwueze, who moved to Fulham on loan from Serie A giants AC Milan on deadline day is line to make his debut for the Whites against Keith Andrews’ side.

The tricky winger was not included in Fulham’s matchday squad for the 1-0 win over Leeds United last weekend.

Iwobi and Bassey are regular starters for Fulham, and are expected to be named in the starting line-up for the game.

Head coach, Marco Silva confirmed Iwobi is fit for the game after the versatile midfielder sustained a minor injury against Leeds.

“No fresh news, some knocks, but nothing serious. Nothing to change anything special,” Silva told press conference on Friday.

“[Alex] Iwobi trained this morning, no serious problem. Let’s see his reaction. We took care of him.”

Brentford are also expected to parade another Super Eagles star, Frank Onyeka in the game.

Onyeka made his first start of the season in the Bees Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

The midfielder is yet to start a league game for the Bees this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



