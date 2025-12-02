German Cup: Tella Helps Leverkusen Beat Dortmund To Reach Quarter-finals

Nathan Tella was in action for Bayer Leverkusen who pipped Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away to reach the DFB-POKAL (German Cup) quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Tella, who was named among the substitutes, came on with seven minutes left to play.

Algeria star Ibrahim Maza was the hero for Leverkusen, after netting the only goal of the match on 34 minutes.

Karim Adeyemi continued his strong recent form and was the brightest of Dortmund’s players in the first half, with the ball seemingly falling to him every time.

However, it was Leverkusen that would take the lead when Maza’s smart work in the Dortmund box gave him enough space to get a shot off, which beat Gregor Kobel.

Also Read: Chukwueze Bags Brace, Iwobi Scores As Man City Edge Out Fulham 5-4 To Close In On Arsenal

The Algerian continues his strong form, where not only was he Leverkusen’s best player at the weekend, but he was their best player last week against Manchester City.

Adeyemi would again have a chance to equalise, but would fire wide.

Tella was named in the Super Eagles’ provisional 55-man squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

His last outing for the Super Eagles was at the Unity Cup in London in May.

By James Agberebi



