I Was Concerned –Guardiola Opens Up On City’s Nervy Win Against Fulham

Pep Guardiola has said at some point he was concerned during Manchester City’s nervy win against a spirited Fulham side at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland got the scoring started for the Citizens, completing a record breaking century of goals in the Premier League after only 113 games in the competition.

Tijjani Reijnders made it 2-0 Phil Foden got his second brace in as many matches for the side, and City were 5-1 to the good at the start of the second half.

It seemed that they were strolling towards three points.

But Fulham refused to give up easily. Alex Iwobi pulled a goal back in the 57th minute, a brace from Samuel Chukwueze left the sides separated by a single strike.

Josh King could have equalised in stoppage time of the second half but sas his effort cleared off the line.

It is the second time that Guardiola’s men have sloppily sacrificed a healthy advantage, having narrowly beaten Leeds United 3-2 on the weekend.

“I’m so old, and the players don’t respect me! They don’t have to treat their manager in that way,” Guardiola said after the game.

“It only happens in this league. We played a fantastic game… There was some really positive things in what we have done. To come here, to score five goals, and the way we played in that first half.

“In the end it was a question of character, resilience and defence. They did what they had to do.

“Of course I was concerned. But this will help us in future games. Every game is a new team for some players. You have to make a process to start to correct.

“It’s incredible, impressive. Erling was outstanding, today he was unbelievable. He made a fantastic goal. Hopefully he’s starving hungry to continue with this club to make more and more goals.”

The victory means City temporarily close the gap on Arsenal to just two points in the table.

Arsenal can restore their five points lead over the former Premier League champions if they see off Brentford today (Wednesday) at the Emirates.



