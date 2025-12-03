Close Menu
    Boniface’s Career At Werder Bremen Will Be Better Than Mine –Ailton

    Werder Bremen legend Ailton Gonçalves da Silva believes Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface will thrive at the club, despite his early struggles for goals in the Bundesliga.

    The Nigerian international, who joined Werder Bremen on loan from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, is yet to register a goal for his new club.

    Speaking with Bild, the former Brazilian international stated that he’s optimistic Boniface will score goals for Werder Bremen.

    “I trust him. He won’t have a career at Werder like mine, but I absolutely believe he can play a good role here.

    “He’ll score a few more goals. Maybe even one in the derby. There’s a lot of talk about his lack of form and his weight.

    “If he scores, the fans and his teammates will believe in him again. A positive result is key.”


