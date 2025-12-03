We Put Up A Good Fight — Chukwueze Reacts To Fulham’s Loss To Man City

Samuel Chukwueze has praised the character shown by Fulham in the defeat to Manchester City, reports Completesports.com.

Marco Silva’s side fell 5-4 to the visitors at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Chukwueze bagged a brace for Fulham in the thrilling encounter.

Disappointing Night For Whites

The Nigeria international said they deserved more from the game.

“It was a crazy game today,” Chukwueze told the club’s official website.

“We conceded goals we shouldn’t have conceded but I liked the spirit of the team for the comeback.

Read Also:Chukwueze Bags Brace, Iwobi Scores As Man City Edge Out Fulham 5-4 To Close In On Arsenal

“The chances we created in the second half were almost there. It was a difficult one to take because we wanted three wins in a row and it didn’t happen, but we’ll keep our heads up. We fought until the last minute and on Sunday (against Crystal Palace) we’re going to give everything for the fans.”

Chukwueze Speaks On Fulham’s Driving Force

Chukwueze highlighted the belief within the squad as the driving force behind Fulham’s late surge, insisting that confidence remains high.

“For me, I always believe. If we don’t believe, we won’t score. Everybody believed that we could come back – the team, the coach and the fans.

“The fans were amazing – supportive from 5-1 to 5-4. We gave everything and I think we need to lift our heads up and say we fought well. We have to move on.”

Goals Count For Nothing

Chukwueze registered three assists in six outings before the clash with Pep Guardiola’s men.

The former Villarreal star said his two goals on the night does not mean a lot due to the outcome of the game.

“For me, it’s a good feeling to score two goals but not a good feeling to lose. If I had scored my two goals and we won, it would have meant a lot to me – but for now, it doesn’t mean a lot.”

By Adeboye Amosu



