Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    We Put Up A Good Fight — Chukwueze Reacts To Fulham’s Loss To Man City

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock (16005566bl) Samuel Chukwueze of Fulham Fulham v Manchester City, Premier League, Football, Craven Cottage, London, UK - 02 Dec 2025

    Samuel Chukwueze has praised the character shown by Fulham in the defeat to Manchester City, reports Completesports.com.

    Marco Silva’s side fell 5-4 to the visitors at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

    Chukwueze bagged a brace for Fulham in the thrilling encounter.

    Disappointing Night For Whites

    The Nigeria international said they deserved more from the game.

    “It was a crazy game today,” Chukwueze told the club’s official website.

    “We conceded goals we shouldn’t have conceded but I liked the spirit of the team for the comeback.

    Read Also:Chukwueze Bags Brace, Iwobi Scores As Man City Edge Out Fulham 5-4 To Close In On Arsenal

    “The chances we created in the second half were almost there. It was a difficult one to take because we wanted three wins in a row and it didn’t happen, but we’ll keep our heads up. We fought until the last minute and on Sunday (against Crystal Palace) we’re going to give everything for the fans.”

    Chukwueze Speaks On Fulham’s Driving Force

    Chukwueze highlighted the belief within the squad as the driving force behind Fulham’s late surge, insisting that confidence remains high.

    “For me, I always believe. If we don’t believe, we won’t score. Everybody believed that we could come back – the team, the coach and the fans.

    “The fans were amazing – supportive from 5-1 to 5-4. We gave everything and I think we need to lift our heads up and say we fought well. We have to move on.”

    Goals Count For Nothing

    Chukwueze registered three assists in six outings before the clash with Pep Guardiola’s men.

    The former Villarreal star said his two goals on the night does not mean a lot due to the outcome of the game.

    “For me, it’s a good feeling to score two goals but not a good feeling to lose. If I had scored my two goals and we won, it would have meant a lot to me – but for now, it doesn’t mean a lot.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.