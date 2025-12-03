Iwobi Disappointed With Fulham’s Defeat To Manchester City

Alex Iwobi can’t hide his frustration following Fulham’s 5-4 defeat to Manchester City, reports Completesports.com.

The visitors led 5-1 at a point in the game, but Fulham scored thrice to make the scoreline more respectable.

Iwobi was on target once in the game, while his international teammate, Samuel Chukwueze bagged a brace.

Iwobi Frustrated With Defeat

The 29-year-old said they deserved at least a point from the game.

“I feel disappointed because we didn’t get anything out of the fighting spirit that we showed, but I think we have to take the positivity from the game,” Iwobi told the club’s official website.

“We showed that fighting spirit in the second half, but unfortunately, there’s nothing to show for it.

“The manager spoke to us at halftime, saying one thing that we can’t let our heads drop, no matter what happened and also do it for the fans.

“And to be fair, they were with us till the last minute of the game, so we put on a show for the people watching, but it wasn’t the result we wanted.”

By Adeboye Amosu



