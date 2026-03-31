Ghana Part Ways With Head Coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association, GFA, Completesports.com reports.

Addo’s sacking was announced by the GFA just hours after the Black Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat to Germany in their second international friendly match in March.

The GFA, the Sports Ministry and the coach held an emergency meeting after the clash with Germany, leading to a decision on the future of the gaffer.

Read Also:Friendly: Germany Maintain Dominance Over Ghana’s Black Stars After 2-1 Win

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has parted ways with the Head Coach of the senior men’s national team (Black Stars), Otto Addo, effective immediately.”it said in a statement.

“The Association wishes to thank Otto Addo sincerely for his contribution to the team and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

According to the Ghana FA, the new technical direction of the Black Stars will be communicated in due course.

The Black Stars will next face Mexico and Wales in May in their final preparatory games before the World Cup in June and July in North America.



