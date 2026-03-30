Friendly: Germany Maintain Dominance Over Ghana’s Black Stars After 2-1 Win

A late minute strike from Deniz Undav gave Germany a hard fought 2-1 win for Germany, in Monday’s international friendly.

The Germans, who extended their run to a seven-game winning streak, have now won three and drawn two of their five meetings with the Black Stars.

Also on target in the encounter was Arsenal’s star Kai Havertz, after he broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

The Black Stars went into the tie on the back of a 5-1 hammering in the hands of Austria.

Germany looked threatening from the off as Havertz drifted in behind to collect a Florian Wirtz pass, business.com reports. The cut-back fell to Nick Woltemade who curled his shot past the post. Havertz would hit the post from a free-kick in their next significant attack.

The siege on Ghana’s goal continued with both Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah denied by some last-ditch defending. Soon, the heavens opened, giving way to torrential downpours. By this stage, the Ghanaians saw little of the ball but looked more settled.

In a rare foray upfield for the Black Stars, Antoine Semenyo sent in a dangerous cross from the right which Joshua Kimmich dealt with. The hosts thought they had taken the lead past the half-hour mark, but Woltemade strayed offside prior to Wirtz’s finish.

Battering away at the front door would soon reap reward for the DFB-elf. A goal-bound shot from Angelo Stiller struck Jonas Adjetey’s arm. VAR intervened and spotted the infringement, allowing Havertz to strut up to the spot and send Ben Asare the wrong way.

Also Read: Friendly: Chukwuemeka Scores As Austria Humiliate Ghana 5-1

Starting the second-half, Julian Nagelsmann made a trio of changes as Antonio Rüdiger, Lennart Karl and the night’s fan-favourite Deniz Undav replaced Tah, Gnabry and Havertz. Ghana sought an quick equaliser but Schlotterbeck kept out Adu’s near-post effort.

At the opposite end, Woltemade’s luckless night continued, directing Karl’s delivery from the right onto the woodwork. With increased substitutions available, Germany called upon David Raum, Josha Vagnoman, Leon Goretzka and Chris Führich for the final third of the game.

However, a twist lay in the tale as Ghana struck for parity on the break. Derrick Köhn, of Union Berlin fame, skipped past Vagnoman and squared for substitute Abdul Fatawu who converted in the box.

Leroy Sané would replace Woltemade with 12 minutes remaining – a catalyst for the late turn in fortunes. Goretzka found the winger in a central position, glancing his header to the back post. Somewhat poetically, Undav lay waiting at the back post to net the match-winning goal.



