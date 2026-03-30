Boniface Rejoins Werder Bremen After Rehab At Leverkusen

Victor Boniface has rejoined Werder Bremen following a rehabilitation spell at Bayer Leverkusen,reports Completes ports.com.

Boniface underwent surgery in January after picking up an injury during a training session.

The 25-year-old had initially been ruled out for the rest of the season.

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The striker could, however, make a return to action before the season concludes.

“Victor will train individually for the entire week initially. Afterwards, he will be carefully reintroduced to team training, so that we hope he can still play this season,”Werder Bremen Head of Professional Football Peter Niemeyer.

Boniface moved to Werder Bremen on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

He has provided two assists in 12 league outings for the Greens.

By Adeboye Amosu



