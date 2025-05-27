Ghana Vs Nigeria Unity Cup Tie Not Really A Friendly Game — Otto Addo

Head Coach Of Ghana’s Black Stars Otto Addo has said Wednesday’s Unity Cup encounter with rivals Super Eagles of Nigeria is not a friendly game.

Both West African football giants will rekindle their rivalry when they lock horns in London in the four-nation invitational tournament.

A win for either sides will set up a final clash with Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago.

Addo was in charge of the Black Stars when they qualified ahead of the Super Eagles for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Also, he was on the sideline when the Black Stars lost 2-1 to the Super Eagles in a friendly game in March 2024.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Addo admitted that the game will be difficult for his side but believes they can get a positive result.

“I think everyone knows what it’s about, surely, it’s a friendly game, but it’s not really a friendly game,” he was quoted on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) website. “So yeah, we know what it’s about, and we want our people to be proud of us, and we want our people to talk from a certain perspective, and surely, it’s always about who has the better team. And sometimes margins can decide the outcome of the game.

“I think normally, to be honest; we are on the same level. But yeah, we’re hoping that we will win, hoping that we’ll be successful. It’s going to be tough, but I’m sure we can do it.

“I’m really excited. Actually, the last time we lost one. So really, really want to, want to beat them. I know about the rivalry. It’s not only in England, but I think England has a very, very huge community of Nigerians and Ghanaians, so, but it’s everywhere. And, yeah, it’s very important.

These games even, I mean, we had recent good results, but in general, even if you have bad results these, these are the games where you can get the fans back on track. And so, I know the importance of these games. And like I said before, we are trying to do everything to win the scheme.”

Asked about the first time he watched a Ghana versus Nigeria game, Addo added: “Actually, I don’t know how old I was. I’ve seen Ghana against Nigeria. But actually, I don’t know which year it was.

“So, I’ve been going to Ghana since the age of four, almost every year so, and I’ve been going to the stadium with my uncle. And sometimes I watch it on TV also so, but I don’t know the year actually, to be honest. But it’s always a tough match between the two countries.”

By James Agberebi



