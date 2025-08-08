Close Menu
    News

    Golden Eaglets Continue Winning Streak After Beating Bandex Football Academy 3-2 In Test Match

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets defeated Bandex Football Academy of Kebbi State 3-2 in a test match on Friday.

    The game is a continuation of the Golden Eaglets’ preparation for the WAFU B U-17 tournament to be hosted in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in September.

    After trailing 2-1 in the first half, the Golden Eaglets came out stronger in the second half to beat the hard-fighting Bandex Football Academy.

    Also Read: Galatasaray Right Place For Osimhen –Souness

    It is now three consecutive wins for the Golden Eaglets in their test matches.

    On Wednesday the Nigeria U-17 national team thrashed Explora FC 4-0.

    Also on Wednesday the Golden Eaglets played another test game against GASA of Ilorin. It ended 1-0 in favour of the Eaglets.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.