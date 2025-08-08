Golden Eaglets Continue Winning Streak After Beating Bandex Football Academy 3-2 In Test Match

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets defeated Bandex Football Academy of Kebbi State 3-2 in a test match on Friday.

The game is a continuation of the Golden Eaglets’ preparation for the WAFU B U-17 tournament to be hosted in Abeokuta, Ogun State, in September.

After trailing 2-1 in the first half, the Golden Eaglets came out stronger in the second half to beat the hard-fighting Bandex Football Academy.

It is now three consecutive wins for the Golden Eaglets in their test matches.

On Wednesday the Nigeria U-17 national team thrashed Explora FC 4-0.

Also on Wednesday the Golden Eaglets played another test game against GASA of Ilorin. It ended 1-0 in favour of the Eaglets.



