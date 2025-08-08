Galatasaray Right Place For Osimhen –Souness

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has lauded Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for sticking with Galatasaray.



The Super Lig champions made the Nigeria international the most expensive incoming transfer in Turkish soccer history, paying Napoli €75 million ($85.74 million) to sign him on a permanent deal.



Recall that Osimhen netted an impressive 26 goals in 30 league matches to help the Turkish giant secure their 25th Super Lig crown.

Read Also:FIFA U-20 WWCQ: Aduku Invites 35 Players For Falconets Vs Rwanda



Speaking with Futboo, Souness stated that Osimhen has made the right decision to remain with Galatasaray.



“Some players value affection, some don’t. Victor Osimhen had a great season and was loved. If being loved is important to you and you want to feel it, Galatasaray is the right place,” Souness told Futboo.



“Osimhen is very lucky to have had this experience at such a young age. He could have done well elsewhere, but would he be this happy?



“The fans love him, he’s on good terms with Okan Buruk, he knows the team. He’s positive in every way.”



