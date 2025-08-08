Atalanta To Punish Lookman For Snubbing Training

Atalanta are ready to sanction Ademola Lookman for skipping training this week, reports Competesports.com.

Lookman is determined to leave the Bergamo club this summer.

Atalanta’s Serie A rival Inter Milan are pushing to sign him on a permanent transfer.

The Nigeria international has already left Italy after refusing to train this week.

According to football Italia, Atalanta have prepared legal action with a costly fine against the winger.

The Bergamo club considered the striker’s attitude completely unacceptable.

Inter Milan are expected to table an improved offer for the winger having seen their first bid rejected last week.



