Good Days Are Coming –Amorim Assures Man United Fans

Ruben Amorim has assured Manchester United fans that the good days are coming after a disappointing campaign.

United ended the 2024/2025 Premier League with a 2-0 win against 10-man Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The defeat ended Villa’s hope of featuring in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

United finished in a disappointing 15th place in the final standing.

Amorim’s men had the chance of securing Champions League ticket but lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Addressing the fans after the game against Villa Amorim Apologised for the poor campaign.

“I want to apologise for this season. I am really disappointed with the team,” the former Sporting Lisbon coach began.

“Secondly, I want to say thank you. We are very grateful for your support over the season. I know it was very hard in many games.

“Now we have to make a choice. Do we get stuck in the past, because this season is in the past, it is over.

“We fight each other or we stick together and move forward.

“Six months ago, I said the storm is coming. Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you that the good days are coming.

“If there is one club in the world that has proved in the past that they can overcome any situation or disaster, it is our club. It is Manchester United football club.

“Thank you very much – see you next season.”



