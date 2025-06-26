Governor Uzodimma Appoints Amuneke Grand Ambassador For Imo Sports Development

Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, has appointed Heartland FC Technical Manager, Emmanuel Amuneke, as Grand Ambassador for Sports Development in Imo State, Completesports.com reports.

Amuneke, MFR, was a member of Nigeria’s U23 Dream Team that won the men’s football gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Two years earlier, in 1994, Amuneke’s brace helped the Super Eagles clinch that year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title following a 2-1 victory over Zambia in the final.

That outstanding performance contributed to him being crowned African Player of the Year in 1994.

His exploits also earned him a move from Zamalek of Egypt to FC Barcelona of Spain. He is currently a member of the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG).

In 2024, Governor Uzodimma brought Amuneke from his base in Spain to help restructure Heartland FC in the capacity of Technical Manager. Unfortunately, the Naze Millionaires’ fortunes nosedived in 2025/2025 NPFL campaign and they were relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL).

Now, Governor Uzodimma has added another feather to the former Super Eagles winger’s cap by appointing him as Grand Ambassador for Sports Development in Imo State.

While presenting his state of the State address to Ndi Imo at the Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) Chambers, Governor Uzodimma explained that the 1994 African Footballer of the Year has played a significant role in driving sports development in Imo State—particularly in the establishment of the Imo Dream Team.

“In the area of sports, we have gone beyond ceremonies and trophies to deploy sports as a vehicle for youth engagement, unity, and job creation,” Governor Uzodimma began.

“Our athletes have represented Imo State at multiple national and regional events, including the just concluded National Sports Festival and the NDDC Sports Festival, bringing honour and visibility to the state.

“Their hard work has yielded results. So far, they have won 85 medals across different sporting categories—38 gold, 21 silver, and 26 bronze. This is proof of discipline, preparation, and a determination to excel.

“To further institutionalise this momentum, we appointed Olympic gold medallist Emmanuel Amuneke as Grand Ambassador for Sports Development. His experience and leadership have inspired what we now proudly call the Imo Dream Team.

“Our support has not stopped at appearances. We have committed resources to sports infrastructure, coaching programmes, and grassroots scouting—creating a pipeline for future champions while keeping thousands of youths constructively engaged,” Uzodimma concluded.

