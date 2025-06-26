Norwegian Club HamKam Sign Youngster

Norwegian club HamKam has completed the signing of Peter Edache from Mahanaim Football Club.

HamKam took the decision to sign the youngster after he impressed during trials at the club.

The two clubs failed to reveal the details of the contract.

The 18-year-old, who grew up in Kaduna is noted for his impressive footballing skills.

Edache said he is delighted to make the move to the modest side.

“I am so happy. I have been waiting for this for a long time and I want to thank God for this moment. I want to make my family, friends and the club proud. HamKam is like a family to me and has stood by me from day one,” he declared.



