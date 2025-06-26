Friendly: Ghana Coach Björkegren Wary Of ‘Best Team’ Super Falcons

Blank Queens of Ghana head coach Kim Lars Björkegren says the upcoming friendly against Nigeria will test his team’s readiness for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans have already played two friendlies against Malawi and Benin Republic.

Björkegren’s side defeated Malawi 3-1, and recorded a 4-2 victory over Benin Republic.

The two games served as an opportunity to assess the team’s current standing and identify areas for improvement.

The 43-year-old emphasised that the game against the Super Falcons will be a significant test for his team.

“With full respect to Malawi and Benin, Nigeria is one step up,” the Sweden told Ghana Football Association official website.

“One of the best teams in Africa with good players in almost every position. The game against Nigeria is going to be a very, very tough game. But that’s also what we need now because we have shown that our lowest level is high enough.

“We know that we can score goals, and we have built a good defence, so it’s going to be fun to match up against one of the best teams.”

By Adeboye Amosu



