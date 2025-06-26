Ex-Barcelona Player Retires At 23 Due To Heart Condition

Former Barcelona midfielder Joan Gonzalez has been forced to retire aged 23 after Lecce medics diagnosed him with a heart condition.

Gonzalez was a product of the Barcelona youth academy and moved to Lecce’s youth team in 2021.

He made his way up to the senior squad, with 64 Serie A appearances in which he scored two goals and provided four assists.

According to Football Italia, last summer, Lecce medics spotted an irregularity in his pre-season tests and ordered further investigation.

Specialists suggested he wait a year to see if the situation could be improved with treatment, but as the results remain the same, he decided to hang up his boots.

“We saved his life,” said Lecce President Saverio Sticchi Damiani during a press conference at the end of the season.

“I have to congratulate our medical staff and the cardiologist Professor Tondo, because they discovered this irregularity and saved the lad’s life. I also compliment Gonzalez, because he received the news with great calm.

“Joan is already studying economics, and I hope he will become a great business manager.”

Having been off the field for a full year already, Gonzalez did not waste time and had already been enrolled at university to study economics and business, hoping to have a future in football behind the scenes.



