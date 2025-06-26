Arokodare: It Will Be Dream Come True To Play For Man United

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare says he will relish the chance to play for Manchester United.



The Nigerian international, who netted 21 goals in 38 games last season for Genk, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.



In an interview with Sports Boom, Arokodare stated he’s a big fan of the Red Devils and will take his time to decide his future.

“Obviously, it’s a dream to play in the Premier League, but I have my eyes on it for sure,” Arokodare told Sports Boom.



“Whatever options I have, I’ll take my time and make the best decision.



“I’m a Manchester United fan, and if it happens, it would mean a lot to me and my family. Of course, it would be a dream come true.”







