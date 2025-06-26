I Was Almosted Tempted With Saudi Offer Before Joining Ajax –Akpom

Nigerian forward Chuba Akpom has disclosed that he was almost tempted by the Saudi offer before deciding to sign with Ajax.



Recall that the former Middlesbrough star joined Ajax in 2023 after a goal scoring exploit in the Championship.



Speaking with Voetbalprimeur, Akpom stated that he had sleepless nights for five days after receiving such a mouth-watering offer from a club in the Saudi League.



“Before I signed for Ajax, I received an offer from Saudi Arabia,” Akpom told Laviecutz’s TikTok channel, per Voetbalprimeur.

“Then I didn’t sleep for five days. Look: when you hear that there is interest in you, it is something completely different than when you see it on paper.



“Then you start to feel all kinds of things in your body. Your elbow starts to itch, everything starts to itch. I didn’t sleep for five days. My girlfriend and I were in bed thinking about it…”



“I don’t know if you’ve ever had this. Not having a large sum of money, but already starting to spend it?



“You’re spending money you don’t even have yet! I was at Disneyland with my girlfriend. Thinking about all the things we could buy, about the life that lay ahead of us.”







