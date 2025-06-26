WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Arrive Casablanca For Final Preparation

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have arrived, Casablanca, Morocco, for their final preparations ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

22 players and team officials made the trip to Casablanca from Lisbon, Portugal.

Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala and China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi arrived Casablanca on Tuesday.

Justine Madugu’s side battled Portugal to a 0-0 draw in a friendly in Lisbon on Monday night.

The nine-time African champions will be up against eternal rivals Black Queens of Ghana in another friendly on Sunday.

The Super Falcons will begin their WAFCON 2024 campaign against Tunisia on Sunday, July 6, at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

Subsequent group fixtures will see them face Botswana and Algeria as they look to maintain their proud record of always reaching at least the semi-finals since the competition’s inception in 1998.

Nigeria has previously lifted the trophy in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018, and reached the last four in 2008, 2012, and 2022.

By Adeboye Amosu



