WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Arrive Casablanca For Final Preparation

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have arrived, Casablanca, Morocco, for their final preparations ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.
22 players and team officials made the trip to Casablanca from Lisbon, Portugal.
Bay FC striker Asisat Oshoala and China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi arrived Casablanca on Tuesday.
Justine Madugu’s side battled Portugal to a 0-0 draw in a friendly in Lisbon on Monday night.
The nine-time African champions will be up against eternal rivals Black Queens of Ghana in another friendly on Sunday.
The Super Falcons will begin their WAFCON 2024 campaign against Tunisia on Sunday, July 6, at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.
Subsequent group fixtures will see them face Botswana and Algeria as they look to maintain their proud record of always reaching at least the semi-finals since the competition’s inception in 1998.
Nigeria has previously lifted the trophy in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018, and reached the last four in 2008, 2012, and 2022.
By Adeboye Amosu
Seven Players Conspicuous By Their Absence in the Super Falcons Afcon Squad
The Super Falcons are set to kick off their quest to reclaim the Wafcon crown in a couple of weeks’ time, hoping to do so without a number of players who would have been sure-bets to participate in the hostilities.
Coach Magudu has come under a heavy artillery of criticisms for these omissions, but, truth be told, no Super Falcons coach in history has been spared such bombs of condemnation.
Names of seven such absentees have been floating around; I take a look to see what might have led to their exclusions, and if indeed any would have added value to this Super Flacons outfit.
1. Gift Monday: Undoubtedly a proven goal scorer in club football, but in the national team, she has failed to win the trust and confidence of Waldrum and Madugu. Is it her style of play, attitude on and off the pitch, or her face just doesn’t fit, who knows? I bemoan her absence, but 5 of the strikers selected have earned their spurs in the national team. The other 3 have massive potentials, making it very likely that Monday’s absence might be forgotten when the festivities begin.
2. Edna Imade: For me, Edna is one of those players who will just have to wait for her time. An attacking sensation of repute, her inclusion would still have meant leaving out an established name – it might not seem like it, but the Super Falcons are super blessed with attacking talents. It’s hard to know (for better or worse) how she would have taken to international football in an international tournament, but we will never know, not in this tournament.
3. Joy Omewa: Another tantalising prospect who has fallen victim to the very many options available to the Super Falcons up-front. If truth be told, her hugely successful season in club football nonetheless, it would have surprised me if she had made the cut. But, in truth, nothing surprises me these days about Nigerian football.
4. Bolaji Olamide: Perhaps if she were playing for Nassarawa Amazons, Gombe Godesses, or Adamawa Alhajas, she could have made the squad. Or maybe not. Squeezing in a home-based striker – regardless of the options we have upfront – would have been a master stroke for me, as we have some truly precocious talents in the NWFL.
5. Rofiat Imuran: Upon reflection, from the standpoint of personal opinion, I no longer lose sleep over the exclusion of Rofiat. She hasn’t matured as a left back, and she is atrocious as a left winger (sorry Rofiat, I still love you dearly). She was underwhelming in the last U-20 World Cup, even though she was in one 2 years before. In the Super Falcons, she is quite mediocre.
6. Uchenna Kanu: I will miss her dearly, if nothing but for her staunch professionalism. You never really know what to expect of Kanu; she goes to sleep in matches only to come alive, when you least expect, to produce a moment of magic!
7. Nicole Payne: I would have had no qualms placing a bet that she would be excluded. Unlike her elder sister, Nicole has struggled to create a niche for herself in the national team. Her omissions no longer make headline news these days. When she is in, she pulls her weight, admirably; when she’s not, others do just as well, even better!
Nice analysis @deo.
Additionally, for Monday, people say she’s to SF what Victor Boniface is to SE: All sparkles at club level but poor output and zero goals for the national team.
I really liked Nicole Payne at the Olympics. I think she pulled her weight when she was subbed on. I suspect her fragile frame may have worked against her.
For a footballer, she needs to beef up a little, although not to a teletubby level, like our current reserve goalkeepers to Chiamaka.
On a final note, tbh I don’t have much confidence in this coach. I hope I’m proved wrong. Just cautiously optimistic. Even if we don’t win it, as long as SA don’t retain it, I’m okay.