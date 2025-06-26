Simon A Legend At Nantes –Ex-Super Eagles Star

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has described Super Eagles winger Moses Simon a legend of Nantes following his departure from the French Ligue 1 outfit.

After spending six years at Nantes, Simon has now signed for newly promoted Paris FC.

The 29-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Paris FC as they prepare for their first season in the French top-flight since 1978-1979.

“He is a legend at Nantes,” Udeze said on Brila FM’s Sport 360.

“After spending six years at the club? For me he is a legend.”

Paris FC’s sporting director Francois Ferracci revealed that Simon was a major target for them.

“Moses was a priority for us and he has shown a real interest in our project despite a lot of demand (from other clubs).”

Simon’s only trophy for Nantes was the French Cup which he helped them win in the 2021-2022 season.



