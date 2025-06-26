Close Menu
    Nwabali: Super Eagles Can Qualify For 2026 World Cup

    Austin Akhilomen

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has expressed optimism that Nigeria will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

    The three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions currently occupy fourth position in their World Cup qualifying group.

    Eric Chelle’s men would need to take maximum points from their remaining fixtures to stand a chance of clinching the sole ticket.

    However, in a chat with Brila FM, the Chippa United goalkeeper stated that the team will approach each game as it comes.

    “It is football. Just because we are Nigeria doesn’t mean we’re guaranteed to win every game. You can see we still have a lot of chances to qualify, despite where we are on the table.

    “We’re going to push in our next game, take it one game at a time, and we’ll see how our next four games go.”


