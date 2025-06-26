Osimhen Must Play In EPL To Remain In The Limelight –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to play in the Premier League if he wants to remain in the limelight.



The Galatasaray star has been a major transfer target for clubs in Europe and in the Saudi Football League this summer after his impressive display in the Turkish league.



Speaking with Lagos Talk, the former Super Eagles head coach described Osimhen as a huge asset to Nigerian football.

“I think he (Osimhen) is a huge asset to Nigerian football. But like every top asset, we all have our shortcomings. We have to be able to find solutions and work around it,” Oliseh told Lagos Talks.



“This is a player that if he wants to continue to be in the limelight, he has to go to the Premier League.



“Nigerians want to see him there. He has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea for a long time.



“But for him to play that way, for him to become that big, there are many things he has to change.”



