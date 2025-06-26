Argentine Footballer, 18, Dies During Knee Surgery

An 18-year-old Argentine footballer, Camilo Nuin, has tragically died after undergoing knee surgery.

According to Daily Mail, Nuin, who played for Buenos Aires-based San Telmo passed away on Wednesday evening, his club confirmed.

The youngster’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Nuin, a left-footed midfielder, played for Boca Juniors and Independiente’s youth academies before joining second division side San Telmo in 2022.

He was reportedly undergoing a procedure, commonly performed on athletes, to treat meniscal and cruciate ligament injuries to restore stability the joint

Local reports claim an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances of his death.

In a statement, San Telmo wrote: ‘It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Camilo Ernesto Nuin, a player in our youth and reserve divisions, who was undergoing surgery today.

‘The club will remain closed today as a sign of mourning.

‘We join his family, friends, and team-mates in this difficult time and remain at their disposal for anything they may need.’

President of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio Tapia wrote on X: ‘A very sad piece of news that shakes the entire football world.’

The AFA added: ‘The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia and executive committee, expresses its sorrow at the death of Camilo Nuin and extends its condolences to the player’s family.’



