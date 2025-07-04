Great Sadness --Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Mourn Rufai's Death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper icon, Peter Rufai.



Rufai passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, following a prolonged illness that had removed him from public life for an extended period.



His death marks the end of an era for many Nigerians who still cherish his heroic performances during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations triumph and Nigeria’s historic debut at the FIFA World Cup the same year.



In a statement issued on Thursday by the president’s Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described Rufai as a patriotic sportsman who wrote his name in gold in Nigerian and African sports.



“I recall with fond memories the heroic contributions of Peter Rufai in the historic victory of the Super Eagles at the 1994 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia as the first-choice goalkeeper, followed up with Nigeria’s equally epoch-making, first appearance at the FIFA World Cup competition, dubbed USA ’94.

“Rufai was also a strong member of the team at the subsequent edition of the competition in France in 1998.



“Having started his career with Stationery Stores of Lagos in 1980, Rufai was one of the earliest footballers in Nigeria to go professional, playing in many European countries including Belgium, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands, bringing honour to the nation and opening a new window of opportunities for young footballers in Nigeria.



“After he retired from active football, Peter, a Prince of the Royal House in Idimu, Lagos, set up the Staruf Football Academy, where he continued to inspire, mentor and nurture young footballers”.



In the same vein, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the death of the Rufai is painful.



In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Peter Rufai, fondly called Dodomayana, is a legend who wore the Green-White-Green with passion and pride.



“The death of Dodomayana, as Peter Rufai is fondly called, is a painful loss to our country, Lagos State and Nigeria. The country has lost a legend and national icon. He was one of the best Nigerian goalkeepers in football history.

“Peter Rufai served Nigeria passionately, winning many laurels for the country in international competitions. He represented Nigeria as a first-choice goalkeeper at two FIFA World Cup finals in 1994 and 1998 and helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 African Cup of Nations in Tunisia.



“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Nigerians and Lagosians in particular, especially those with fond memories of Dodomayana of the famous Stationery Stores Football Club. Peter Rufai was a good ambassador of our dear State and Nigeria. His death is a great loss to us.



“I am saddened by his death and will be sorely missed. I pray to God for eternal peace for the late Peter Rufai. May God grant the family, friends and football fans the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”



