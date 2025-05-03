Guardiola: I Will Step Away From Football After Leaving Man City

Pep Guardiola says he will take a break from football when he leaves Manchester City and is not sure if he would later return to management.

The Spaniard signed a new contract with the club last November, and will stay through to June 2027, completing more than a decade at the Etihad.

“After my contract with City, I’m going to stop. I am sure. I don’t know if I’m going to retire, but I’m going to take a break,” Guardiola told ESPN Brasil.

” I want to be remembered, I don’t know. I want people to remember me however they want.

“All coaches want to win so we can have a memorable job, but I believe that the fans of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have had fun watching my teams play.

“I don’t think we should ever live thinking about whether we’re going to be remembered.

“When we die, our families cry for two or three days and then that’s it, you’re forgotten. In the careers of coaches, there are good and bad ones, the important thing is that the good ones are remembered for longer.

“I’ll tell you that the most important thing is not what people think of you. After all, our lives as footballers have been very good. There are new challenges as a coach. I don’t know what will happen in the future and in the end that doesn’t matter.”

Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016.

He has won 18 major trophies at City so far, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

The Citizens defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 on Friday night to continue their push for a top-five spot.

Guardiola’s side moved above Newcastle United into third position with 64 points from 35 matches.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United will be in action against Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium on Sunday.



