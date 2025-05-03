Spurs Keen To Sign Boniface

Tottenham have indicated interest to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The German giants are prepared to sell the Nigerian international if a bid in the region of £43 million is lodged in the coming months, having struggled to rediscover the form that spearheaded his current employers to the Bundesliga title last season.

Recall that Boniface saw a big-money move to Al-Nassr fall through midway through the season, thanks to the Saudi Pro League big spenders opting to land Jhon Duran from Aston Villa instead, and Spurs are mulling over whether they should profit from the situation by pouncing.

According to Spurs web, Tottenham could win the race to sign Boniface, as Bayer Leverkusen is open to selling the Nigerian star.

Boniface is reportedly willing to leave Leverkusen when Xabi Alonso departs, and Spurs might capitalize on this opportunity.



