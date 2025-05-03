Southampton Coach Declares Onuachu Fit To Face Leicester City

Southampton interim head coach Simon Rusk has said Paul Onuachu is fit for Saturday’s (today) Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Onuachu was absent from Southampton’s 2-1 home defeat to Fulham last weekend as a result of injury.

The Nigeria international has however been cleared to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

“We’re in good health. Paul’s been training the last couple of days, he’s back in the mix, so that’s good news,” Rusk told the club’s official website.

Read Also:My National Sports Festival Experience…And The 2025 Gateway Games! — Odegbami

“Across the board we’ve had good training numbers this week, so we’ve got pretty much a clean bill of health as we stand here today.”

The 30-year-old has scored four goals in 23 league appearances for the South Coast club this season.

The former Genk player has been widely tipped to leave the St Mary’s Stadium at the end of the current campaign.

Southampton and Leicester City have been relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

By Adeboye Amosu



