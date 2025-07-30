Gyokeres Breaks Arsenal Shirt Sales Record Just Days After Completing £70m Move

Viktor Gyokeres has smashed Arsenal’s shirt sales record since his move from Sporting Lisbon was confirmed, Daily Mail reports.

Following weeks of arduous negotiations, the Gunners at last officially announced the Swede as an Arsenal player on Saturday in a deal worth £64million.

The news sent fans into a frenzy, with an announcement video adding to such excitement as it was revealed Arsenal’s new frontman will wear the iconic No 14 shirt, previously donned by club icon Thierry Henry.

It was thought that Gyokeres would have preferred No 9 – currently Gabriel Jesus’ number – but later expressed his desire to follow in the Frenchman’s footsteps.

To mark his much-anticipated arrival, Arsenal offered to print Gyokeres’ name and number on next season’s shirts for free, a service which would usually cost £16.

And the promotional move has been met by a wave of enthusiasm, with Arsenal fans flocking to the club store and website to get their free Gyokeres printing before the deadline on Thursday.

The huge wave of fans clambering to secure their shirt even caused the official Arsenal website to crash, with early figures suggesting that ‘No 14 Gyokeres’ sales have eclipsed those of any signing in recent history.

The staggering figures will only grow before the promotional offer comes to an end tomorrow, with thousands more fans likely to take advantage of the rare freebie.

Before Gyokeres’ signing, fan-favourites Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard had been the most popular names on supporters’ jerseys.

Also Read: Gyokeres Parts Ways With Girlfriend Amid Sporting Transfer Saga

Since Myles Lewis-Skelly shot onto the scene, the youngster has also been a common choice with fans, perhaps thanks to the fact he dons No 49, marking the number of games Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles went without losing.

Arsenal’s longing for a proper striker to the lead the line at The Emirates has been well discussed, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus struggling to fulfill such a role.

It’s hoped that the Gunners have finally found their man, with Gyokeres making the move to north London after firing home a staggering 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon.

His form made him one of, if not the most in-demand striker in Europe, with Arsenal fending off competition from Manchester United for the powerful attacker’s signature.

Manager Mikel Arteta said on Saturday: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Viktor Gyokeres to the club. The consistency he has shown in his performances and availability have been outstanding, and his goal contributions speak for themselves.”



