Akwa Ibom Renews Julius Berger Contract To Maintain Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium

The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the renewal of its maintenance contract with construction giants, Julius Berger Plc, for the upkeep of the 30,000-capacity Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Completesports.com reports.

Modelled after Germany’s Allianz Arena, construction of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium began in 2012 and was completed in 2014 at a cost of $96 million. The stadium, also known as the ‘Nest of Champions’, is widely regarded as Nigeria’s premier sporting facility with natural grass and has consistently hosted international matches involving the Super Eagles.

Julius Berger to Continue Maintenance on Renewable Basis

Under the renewed agreement, Julius Berger Plc will continue to handle the stadium’s maintenance on a renewable basis, ensuring the facility remains in top condition for national and international events.

The renewal was approved on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, during the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Uyo. The meeting was presided over by Governor Umo Eno and attended by Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Civil Service, commissioners, and special advisers.

Stadium Vital for Sports, Youth Engagement, and Tourism

Governor Umo used the occasion to charge council members to stay focused and committed to achieving the objectives of the ‘ARISE’ Agenda — the state’s developmental framework.

The renewed contract with Julius Berger officially took effect from 1 July 2025 and forms part of the government’s strategic efforts to preserve the facility as a premier sports destination in Nigeria.

“The maintenance of the stadium remains a key priority of the government, given its role in sports development, youth engagement, and tourism,” said Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Commissioner for Information, in a statement released after the meeting.

By Sab Osuji



