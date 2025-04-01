Haaland To Be Out For Most Parts Of Season With Ankle Injury

Erling Haaland is expected to miss the majority of the remainder of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Haaland limped out of the FA Cup quarter-final victory and was later spotted in crutches with his ankle in a protective boot, sparking fears that he may have suffered more than a knock.





Confirming an injury to Haaland’s left ankle, Manchester City (via 90min.com) admitted uncertainty over his return date but backed the Norway international to make a comeback before the end of the campaign.

“Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury,” a statement read.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.”

Reports suggest Haaland will not return for City until late in the season, which has just nine Premier League games left to run, beginning with Wednesday’s visit from Leicester City.

Haaland’s absence comes as an enormous blow in City’s battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Having been dumped out by Real Madrid in the play-off stage, Pep Guardiola’s side now need to finish in the top four to secure a spot in the competition next year.

The towering striker will miss the Manchester derby against United on April 6 and faces a battle to recover in time for the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26.



