NPFL: Musa, Abdullahi Doubtful As Kano Pillars Face Heartland Showdown

Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is a major doubt as Kano Pillars travel to face Heartland in Owerri for their Matchday 32 fixture of the 2024/2025 NPFL, Completesports.com has exclusively gathered.

Also doubtful for the big showdown at Dan Anyiam Stadium on Saturday, 5 April 2025, is returnee former Nigeria international Shehu Abdullahi.





Checks by Completesports.com within the Sai Masu Gida camp reveal that Musa, who rejoined Kano Pillars after a brief stint in Turkey, had travelled to Saudi Arabia for prayers.

“Ahmed Musa is not yet back from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone for prayers,” an official of the club told Completesports.com on Tuesday morning.

“Hopefully, he is expected back home between today and Thursday.”

Similarly, Shehu Abdullahi is yet to return to the Kano Pillars camp after travelling to Sokoto at the invitation of the Sokoto State Commissioner for Sports.

Abdullahi had earlier travelled to his native state, Sokoto, to arrange the burial of the late Abubakar Lawal, the 29-year-old Nigerian footballer who died in Uganda.

Lawal reportedly fell from a third-floor balcony at the Voicemall Shopping Arcade in Uganda, where he had gone to visit a Tanzanian friend. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Ugandan police.

Following the burial, Abdullahi was invited by Hon. Engr Mustapha Muhammad, Sokoto State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, to share his expertise on a sports project.

“That’s true. Shehu (Abdullahi) is still in Sokoto. You know he’s from that state. The (Sports) Commissioner wants him to share his ideas on a specific sports project, so he’s not yet back,” the official further added.

“As for Aminu Mohammed, our defensive midfielder, he is suspended for the match against Heartland because he has already accumulated five yellow cards.”

Kano Pillars currently sit eighth in the table with 45 points after 31 games, while Heartland are 17th with 35 points.

The Matchday 32 clash against Heartland will be Usman Abdallah’s first game in charge after the Kano Pillars’ management lifted his two-month suspension.

During his time on the sidelines, Ahmed Garba, a.k.a. ‘Yaro Yaro’, took charge of the team, winning four out of 11 games, drawing four, and losing three.

By Sab Osuji



