‘He Gave Everything’ — Ikpeba Lauds Osimhen’s Performance Against Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Victor Ikpeba has heaped plaudits on Victor Osimhen and head coach Eric Chelle for the Super Eagles spirited display in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Amavubi of Rwanda and Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles recorded a 2-0 victory over Rwanda in Kigali ,while they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe in Uyo.





Osimhen bagged a brace against the Amavubi, and scored Nigeria’s only goal against Zimbabwe.

“I loved the commitment and attitude of Osimhen, he gave everything and scored three goals,” Ikpeba saluted on SuperSport TV programme Monday Night Football.

“There was nothing wrong with him walking out angrily after the Zimbabwe match. Such things happen.”

Ikpeba also commended Chelle for infusing a new fighting spirit in the Super Eagles.

“Had we appointed him earlier, we would have been in a better position on the table,” he said.

“Against Zimbabwe, we did enough to win the game, but we did not take our chances.

“We still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup, it’s for the boys to regroup in September and go for it again.”



